Car Camping Extras to Instantly Upgrade Your Next Road Trip

Do I really need to bring this? This is the question that defines car camping (hint: if you’re in a truck, the answer is always yes). As our gear gets lighter and better designed, we increasingly ask this question for backcountry missions, too. It’s hard not to shoot a glance at the Bialetti as I stuff my pack full.

There are also those pieces of gear that you wonder how you ever functioned without. Below are a few items that have added simple pleasures to camping trips—backcountry or truck. And while they’re not essential, they have all become gear we never leave home without.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

