Car Camping Extras to Instantly Upgrade Your Next Road Trip

Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker

There are tons of fancy new pour-overs and chemistry experiment-esque espresso makers to take while camping, but few are as solid and have stood the test of time as the Bialetti. As an Italian American this little espresso maker has been part of my life since I was a kid, used by family members for midday and after dinner espressos—both here and in Italy.

And while we’ve moved on to an espresso machine at home, our Bialetti now travels with us on all our camping missions. It makes great espresso, and when paired with an inexpensive hand milk frother, offers legit cappuccinos in the morning.

[$18; amazon.com]

