Car Camping Extras to Instantly Upgrade Your Next Road Trip

Goal Zero Crush Light Lantern

This lantern is a super-lightweight camping light that is both low profile and efficient. Charging via a built-in solar panel the lantern opens up and provides 60 lumens of light with three different settings.

The lantern can also be charged via micro-USB, though I haven’t had any issues with el sol, and is stated to last between three and 35 hours depending on the setting. It’s a nice addition to a headlamp and stashes away to the size of a generously sized drink coaster weighing only 3.2 ounces. Collapsible lanterns have always seemed a bit flimsy to me, but for $20 this one has been holding up well and isn’t showing any signs of breaking down yet.

[$19.95; rei.com]

