Car Camping Extras to Instantly Upgrade Your Next Road Trip

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, about 4.7 million acres were burned in 2019 from wildfires and most of them are caused by human carelessness. With that in mind, blazing up a campfire on the ground seems a bit sketchy especially in the arid mountain west.

Enter Solo Stove, a double-walled design that has vent holes to keep the fire contained while also reducing smoke. The Solo Stove Ranger weighs only 15 pounds and is easily portable in a case for truck and overland camping, while also providing peace of mind that you aren’t going to torch the forest. The brand also offers a smaller one—Solo Stove Lite ($65) as an alternative to gas-fueled camping stoves complete with cooking accessories.

[$230; rei.com]

