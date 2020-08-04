Car Camping Extras to Instantly Upgrade Your Next Road Trip

Therm-A-Rest Slacker Hammock GET IT

I was given this hammock as a gift this year and it has become an indispensable lounge seat, mid-day napping spot, and, weather permitting, a great place to sleep under the stars. The portability and lightweight nature make it ideal for either truck camping or backpacking missions.

It secures via carabiners on each end and I’ve been using a canoe strap around trees or the truck to secure the hold, clipping the hammock onto the strap. The Thermarest Slacker comes in a double size as well, although the single holds 400 pounds. The ripstop nylon dries fast after a rainstorm and also stuffs into its own integrated pocket for easy storage. It’s pretty awesome and our kiddo loves it too—it provides some valued amusement.

[$39.99; campmor.com]

