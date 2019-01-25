These are weird times in auto-dom. While the truck-and-SUV tidal wave continues, futuristic battery-electric vehicles are charging forward, too, seemingly at odds. And while sedans seem to be dying, a micro-boom of wagons is thriving. Of course, sportscars are soldiering on. Below are the brightest spots of the automotive year ahead, as we see them now—the 2019 Ford Ranger, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, along with the 2020 Porsche 911—with more to come, as auto show season continues.