1. Best Overall: Victoria 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet Get It

It’s not often that the best all-around choice is the same as the best wallet-friendly pick, but that’s certainly the case with this sturdy sub-$30 skillet. Although it’s available in several sizes, 12 inches is the standard—in that size, it’ll fit on pretty much every burner. This one is pre-seasoned with a 100 percent non-GMO flaxseed oil coating, so it’s ready for cooking up bacon, frittatas, or cobbler right out of the box. The long handle makes it effortless to wield and two drip spouts on either side make draining liquids a cinch.

[$24; amazon.com]

