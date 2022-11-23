10. Best Dutch Oven: Lodge 6-Quart Cast Iron Camp Dutch Oven Get It

Immediately become the hero of any campout by whipping up sticky cinnamon rolls in this four-inch-deep, 12-inch-wide cast iron Dutch oven. Its six quarts can feed a hungry family of five or six, and it’s ideal for cooking over a campfire. Legs keep it steady over the flames, and the flanged lid can hold hot coals for enveloping your food in heat (you can also flip it over and use it as a griddle).

[$65; cabelas.com]

