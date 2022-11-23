11. Best Griddle: Old Mountain Cast Iron Reversible Grill & Griddle Get It

At nearly 20 inches long, this hot plate extends over two stove burners, and you can use it to make everything from pancakes to cheesecakes. On one side, raised grill ribs sear meats and vegetables. On the other side, the smooth surface evenly distributes heat. The rectangular surface is an alternative to a round pan, but we prefer the greater surface area for cooking efficiency. Make sure to check out Old Mountain’s other cast iron products, like this garlic roaster and fajita plate set.

[$38; bespokepost.com]

