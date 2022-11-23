2. Best Splurge: Le Creuset Signature Skillet Get It

Cookware can be functional and handsome, and Le Creuset cast iron skillets win high marks for aesthetics. Made in France, these fancy pans feature a non-stick, chip resistant finish on the cooking side so you don’t have to season it for its first use (though it never hurts to add a little oil before the first fry). The enamel side comes in multiple colors to match any kitchen, and the pans range in size from six to 12 inches. They’re also safe for the dishwasher and for use with metal utensils.

[$136–$250; lecreuset.com]

