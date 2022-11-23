3. Best for Big Meals: Bayou Classic 20-inch Cast Iron Skillet Get It

When you’re cooking for a full house, grab this whopper of a skillet. Because of its generous size, larger than anything else you’ll find, it’s ideal for making jumbo portions, and you can also use it on a fire or outdoor propane burner. At 23 pounds empty, it’s definitely bulky, but two handles on either side help you maneuver it (though you might need to recruit some help to move it when it’s full of food). It comes pre-seasoned, although the manufacturer recommends seasoning it yourself for best results.

[$100; bayouclassicdepot.com]

