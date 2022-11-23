5. Best Deep Dish: Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Saute Pan

For soups and slow roasts, you’ll want a skillet with higher sides and a lid. Some might call it a pot, but the Lodge deep saute pan is 4.5 inches deep and holds up to 4 quarts of tasty goodness. The lid features an aluminum knob that’s easy to grip, and the pan has a long and short handle on either side for maximum carrying stability. This one has been triple-seasoned, though Lodge recommends applying a thin layer of cooking oil to the surface before each use.

[$150; williams-sonoma.com]

