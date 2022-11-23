6. Best Size-to-Weight Ratio: Stargazer 10.5-inch Cast Iron Skillet Get It

The creator of the Stargazer skillet worked through 21 prototypes before he finalized his design. Each of these skillets is cast, machined, smoothed, and seasoned in the U.S., and the trademark bronze color comes from the seasoning, not the metal: Stargazer uses a blend of non-GMO canola, grapeseed, and sunflower oils (you can also order an unseasoned pan). The flared rim allows for drip-free pouring, the smooth surface makes it easy to clean, and at 5.2 pounds for a 10.5-inch skillet, it’s the lightest high-quality pan out there.

[$115; stargazercastiron.com]

