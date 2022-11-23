7. Best Pan: Smithey No. 12 Grill Pan Get It

Not all cast iron skillets are round. This square grill pan from Smithey is two inches deep and has two handles for easy carrying. Raised diagonal ridges on the bottom not only leave picturesque grill marks on your meats and veggies, they also keep your food from soaking in excess oil and fat. One downside is that it doesn’t come with a lid. But Smithey makes up for that by offering an engraving service for every product, a perfect excuse to get this for someone as a gift.

[$220; smithey.com]

