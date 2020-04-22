Celebrate Earth Day With Some Eco-Friendly Adventure Gear

Fifty years ago, millions of Americans took to the streets for the very first Earth Day—a watershed event that marked the beginning of the modern environmental movement. Although the coronavirus pandemic makes this year’s celebration a little different than usual, it doesn’t mean you can’t help the earth and honor what the day is all about. Try planting a tree in your backyard, skipping the burger for dinner, or even finding ways to take action digitally (we’ve come a long way since 1970).

While you’re home, it’s also the perfect time to assess your kit and stock up on eco-friendly adventure gear. By shopping smart, you can support environmentally conscious brands and enjoy the outdoors even more.

To give you a head start, we’ve rounded up some top adventure gear picks that deserve a spot on any outdoorsman’s must-have list. From the ultimate fire pit to an iconic and sustainably made One Eleven watch, there’s something here for everyone. Grab what you need, and get out there.

