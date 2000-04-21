Celebrate Earth Day With Some Eco-Friendly Adventure Gear

Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley Trail Running Shoes Get It

Responsibly stretching your legs on local trails is an ideal way to spend time in nature—all you need is a sturdy pair of shoes. These kicks from Adidas fit the bill. The full rubber outsole provides good traction on all kinds of surfaces, the Boost midsole is bouncy and responsive, and the comfy, sock-like upper is made from recycled ocean plastic, so they’re a win for the earth, too.

[$180; adidas.com]

