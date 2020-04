BioLite FirePit Get It

Is your fire pit looking a little tired? Grab this versatile, high-tech upgrade from BioLite. It runs on charcoal or wood and uses battery-powered fans to circulate air for an exceptionally clean-burning fire. Enjoy the flames and toast S’mores, or throw on the included grill top for some backyard hibachi.

[$250; bioliteenergy.com]

