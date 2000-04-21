Celebrate Earth Day With Some Eco-Friendly Adventure Gear

Fair Harbor Anchor Short Get It

Are swim trunks good for the earth? Not usually, but these are. Made from a blend of recycled ocean plastic and spandex, each pair of these comfy, stretchy shorts reuses the equivalent of 12 plastic bottles. A DWR fabric treatment helps them dry quickly, and they come with a built-in liner and three pockets for maximum versatility in and out of the water.

[$68; fairharborclothing.com]

