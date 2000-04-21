Celebrate Earth Day With Some Eco-Friendly Adventure Gear

Mizu Ultimate Adventure Kit Get It

Whether you’re off the grid or in the city, this kit from Mizu will ensure you have pure, clean water to drink and a reusable way to tote your coffee, too. It comes with two filters for purifying water from a faucet or natural sources (the Adventure Filter claims to capture up to 99.999 percent of contaminants), two lids, and it’s vacuum-sealed, so it’ll keep liquids hot or cold for hours.

[$80; mizulife.com]

