Celebrate Earth Day With Some Eco-Friendly Adventure Gear

Nocs Waterproof Binoculars Get It

Spotting wildlife, navigating in the backcountry—no matter what you’re doing, binoculars can really enhance your time outdoors. Nocs makes an affordable pair that performs just as well as it looks: The small size is ideal for traveling, it’s waterproof and fog-proof, and it delivers 8x magnification. Plus, it’s designed so you can use it with your phone to snap zoomed-in photos.

[$89; nocsprovisions.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!