Bic Smart Shaver Get Info

Brace yourself: companies want to make everything in your bathroom smart. Colgate and Oral-B both debuted toothbrushes that pair with your phones, and there’s, of course, the $200 Gillette Heated Razor, but Bic, a trusted, low-tech standby in the shaving world now tosses its hat into the ring with an AI-powered smart shaver that’s part of a beta project to improve all future razors. A chip in the razor will capture everything from the temperature of the water you use to the number of strokes needed, even how dull the blade is when you’re done. You can’t buy this unit but you can sign up—for free!—for a chance to be one of the hundreds of testers to give the tech a try.

[Free; nextbicthing.com]

