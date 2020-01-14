Juno Chiller Get It

This nifty speaker-sized device claims to solve a common problem: “I want this beverage to be cold. Now.” Whether it’s wine or a can, the Juno, from thermoelectrics company Matrix Industries, can get it frigid in mere minutes. A 12-ounce can (of your favorite beer) will be frosty within 120 seconds, while a bottle of vino will be at optimal chill within five minutes. Inside the demo device, a water bath and spinning unit work in tandem to pull the heat out, kind of like a reverse microwave, as the company says, to get your drink colder faster.

[From $199; indiegogo.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!