Klipsch T10 True Wireless Earphones

The audiophile geniuses behind Klipsch are no stranger to eking out incredible auditory experiences from small speakers. Now, it’s debuted what it claims are the world’s smallest and lightest wireless earbuds, and these suckers are indeed minuscule—while still packing unparalleled sound. The T10s have a host of features, including active noise cancellation and gesture controls, too.

[Available Fall 2020, $649; klipsch.com]

