ShoeBlast

If your gym shoes stink, you’re not alone. The combination of a warm and dark environment and the moisture of your foot leads to a veritable breeding ground for bacterial and fungal growth that can produce gag-worthy odors. ShoeBlast aims to combat the funk with a two-pronged approach: blasting super-hot air to dry and sterilize, and then firing LED ultraviolet lights to help zap any lingering bacteria. This combo will kill 99 percent of the problems, ShoeBlast claims. It’ll also work with helmets, gloves, and hats, too.

[From $139; shoe-blast.com]

