Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

If you get even the tiniest sense of dread when firing up the grill for a barbecue, Weber feels your pain. It introduced the Weber Connect, a device that can turn any grill (it doesn’t have to be a Weber) into a smart one, utilizing temperature probes and the Weber Connect app. It’ll guide you through any cooking, step-by-step, including when it’s time to flip your meat. You’ll never again cut into a rib eye wondering whether you’re going to see the perfect reddish-pink of medium-rare or the dreaded gray of well-done. The unit is slated for release in early 2020.

[$130; weber.com]

