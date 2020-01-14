Bello Belly Fat Scanner Get It

You’re well aware why belly fat is dangerous but there’s a big difference in subcutaneous fat (what you can see and touch) and visceral belly fat (what’s hidden underneath) and the latter matters more. This nifty, FDA-registered handheld belly fat scanner uses near-infrared technology to measure only the lipids from your visceral fat with about 80 percent correlation when compared to a CT scan. You’ll get your score within three seconds of scanning and Bello will deliver a personalized curation of health and nutrition content, culled from external sources, aimed at helping you reach your target number. (Want to burn belly fat faster? Try these 56 methods.)

[From $189; indiegogo.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!