CareWear Wearable Light Therapy Patches Get It

Developed by a biotech PhD, this wireless FDA-registered pain mitigation and recovery accelerator tool uses 3,500 LED red and blue lights to induce photobiomodulation (PBM). Pop a patch on your skin and the wavelengths penetrate to relax muscles, increase nitric oxide production and decrease inflammation. Used by college and pro sports teams—and even Navy SEALs—one demonstration saw it impressively visibly reduce a bruise significantly in a mere 30 minutes. When we tested it out at CES, it felt slightly warm and tingly but noticeably soothing. It’s waterproof, easy to use, lightweight, and very portable so you can bring it anywhere.

[From $399; carewear.net]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!