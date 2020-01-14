Livall Smart Urban Helmet Get It

There’s little this connected helmet can’t do. It’s got LED lights that act as brake lights and turn signals (just hit a button you mount on your handlebars) and, after pairing with your phone, it can play music through Bluetooth speakers. It can use those same speakers for turn-by-turn directions, too. It’s also got fall detection where it will automatically notify your emergency contact with your GPS location. Lastly, if your buddies also have a Livall smart helmet, there’s a walkie-talkie feature to chat with them.

[From $158; amazon.com]

