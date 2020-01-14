Soul Run Free Pro Bio AI Coaching Headphones Get It

A microchip barely larger than a fleck of glitter—the Beflex BiomechEngine—is the brain of these wireless smart headphones that give you live coaching in your ears. That chip tracks and real-time analyzes more than 30 types of data about how you move when you run or walk, including cadence, step width, force of footfalls, and consistency. The goal is increased performance and decreased injury. If you’re hitting the ground too hard, the AI coach will urge you to try landing more softly. Or if your step width is too great, the coach can let you know to correct it. Bonus: there’s an LED light in the connecting wire for night running visibility.

[From $107; amazon.com]

