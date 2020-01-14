Suunto 7 Outdoors Smart Watch Get It

Suunto makes wonderfully durable and accurate smartwatches and the latest offering, the 7, is no exception. With a heart rate sensor, altimeter, and built-in GPS, the Suunto 7 can track up to 70 different activities and exercises, even without your phone. It’s impervious to shocks, water, and dirt so whether you’re hiking, surfing, or swimming, you won’t have to worry about damaging it. New is Google’s Wear OS software, a downloadable offline maps feature, and Heatmaps, which allows you to see the most-used running or cycling routes near you.

[From $499; suunto.com]

