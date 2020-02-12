Charge Your Phone In The Car With This Mount From Touch Of Modern

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have a car, you have a car charger for your phone. Everyone has to have a phone charger to make sure your phone never runs out of juice. But who wants to deal with wires and have the phone just laying there? With this Hudly Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount, you don’t have to worry about cables anymore.

When you pick up the Hudly Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount, set up is really simple. You can place it in a few spots in the car, depending on your preference. Put it in an air vent with a clip or on the dashboard/windshield with the suction cup placed on the back.

Once you got the Hudly Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount set up in your preferred spot, then you just plug it into the car’s lighter port. That way it is able to deliver a charge to your phone. And charge it will, as it fills up a phone 40 percent faster than other chargers.

Now that the Hudly Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount is all set up, you can get to using it. And using it is really easy. You just place your phone in front of it and the arms of it open up, allowing you to place the phone on the mount. When it’s placed, it will immediately start to charge.

Even better than just being a charger that erases the need to keep plugging and unplugging the phone with nonsense wires, you can now have a mount that allows you to always have the phone in view without being distracted. So you can use GPS on your phone to make driving a lot easier.

For those who do a lot of driving, this Hudly Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount will make life a lot easier for you. No more plugging and unplugging. The phone is always in view and you can make hands free driving all the easier. Pick this up now while the sale is still live.

