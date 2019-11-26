Gear

Check Out Some More Early Black Friday Deals At Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8" HD Display 32 GB
5
Amazon 2 / 5

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8″ HD Display 32 GB

GET IT!

Searching for a gift for a kid can be difficult. But it doesn’t have to be. Every kid loves to have a tablet in their hand to play some games or watch some shows. And luckily, you don’t have to break the bank with this Fire tablet. It comes with a protective case too, so you know it will last for a while.

Get It: Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8″ HD Display 32 GB ($80; was $130) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear