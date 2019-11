iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum GET IT!

Nobody can be home all the time. And if there are pets in the home, the home will become messy no matter how often you clean. With this Roomba, the home will be much neater than it otherwise would be even when no one but the pets are home. And isn’t that a great gift?

Get It: Pick up the iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum ($279; was $380) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!