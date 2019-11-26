Check Out Some More Early Black Friday Deals At Amazon

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor GET IT!

When you are home, you gotta spend time every now and then to keep the house clean. So you’ll need a great, strong vacuum that will make picking up the hard to reach dirt on the floor a lot easier. For you or a loved one, a better vacuum can be ideal.

Get It: Pick up the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor ($100; was $170) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!