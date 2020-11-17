Check Out Some Of The Best Black Friday Deals On Vacuums So Far

Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner GET IT!

This is a great vacuum for those with pets. It should come as no surprise since Dyson is a trusted brand for home appliances. It’s a simple design, sleek, and easy to use, unlike other bulkier models. At this price, you’ll be happy to have this in the home.

Get It: Pick up the Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($350; was $450) at Dyson

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!