Mission Workshop, the San Francisco-based cycling gear boutique that’s known for its tough, technical designs, has teamed up with Afterschool Projects to add a little summer fun to its normally dark and muted palette. Afterschool Projects creates equally innovative bags and apparel that use colorways—pops of bright colors and playful patterns—inspired by Southern California street life.

The collab was sparked by the Mission Workshop and Afterschool Projects teams questioning whether they could give their burly and durable technical fabrics a more whimsical touch by attempting to tie-dye them.

The answer to that query was eventually a resounding “yes” after a bit of trial and error, which resulted in the teams creating a unique process that gave Mission Workshop’s favored tech fabric, X-Pac, a cool, psychedelic feel with three camouflage-like designs: Inyo, Mojave, and Hippie. To up the street cred of the new collection, the X-Pac fabric in the bags is tie-dyed by hand, so every bag gets its own special, one-of-a-kind pattern.

The flagship product of the collaboration is the Speedwell backpack, which takes attributes from MW’s Hauser pack and blends with aspects of the ASP Rucksack. The result is a new, ultimately functional and durable pack that offers more aesthetic perks than a standard black or gray bag—all too ubiquitous on city streets and dusty trails everywhere.

Other items created in the effort include the Sacoche EDC accessory bags, ASP’s utility shorts made from the Mission Jean fabric, dope tie-dyed T-shirts celebrating the collab, and two limited-edition water bottles with a tropical vibe.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!