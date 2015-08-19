



Finding the perfect small-wave surfboard is a feat. It is. Surfers often order a board that is too thick or too wide, causing the board to be slow and stiff. However, Chemistry’s D3 model is the perfect balance between function and performance.

You can ride this as a quad or a thruster, so I recommend ordering this board with a five-fin setup. Why? Because when I rode the board in head-high surf as a thruster, the D3 performed beyond expectations.

With the thruster setup, the board felt a little stiffer in the tail, which I wanted because the board wasn’t designed for waves much bigger than what I was surfing and because my model was 3 inches shorter than what I would normally ride.

Full disclosure: I wasn’t a fan of quads before the D3. They always felt too loose in the tail, and I had some mental block that I couldn’t get over. But the D3 changed my perception.

When riding it in 3-foot surf (on the biggest sets), it was easy to generate speed and it didn’t feel too squirmy in the tail. The board’s width and thickness made it easy to get into the wave, while the thumb-tail design made it easier to turn in smaller pockets of the wave.

If you’re looking for a board that will work well in small surf while still being able to perform when it’s head-high, the D3 is your new go-to.

My height: 5’10”

My weight: 165 pounds

My board’s dimensions: 5’7″ x 19-1/4″ x 2-5/16″

Recommended fins: Future Fins’ QD2 3.75 Blackstix and their AM1 Blackstix 3.0

