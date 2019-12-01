



After starring in the biggest movie of all-time with Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt might have an even bigger year brewing for 2020. Pratt is voicing a main character in the Pixar animated film Onward alongside Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, and later in the year he’ll be starring in a new action franchise with The Tomorrow War.

For that “epic” movie, Pratt is serving as an executive producer for the first time in his career, something he’s been planning for a while. With actors like Yvonne Strahovski and J.K. Simmons in the cast, Pratt thinks that the action flick will be “like nothing you have ever seen before.”

“It’s truly been such a rewarding opportunity to stretch out of my comfort zone to take on a larger leadership role and grow in learning a side of the business I haven’t experienced before,” Pratt tells Men’s Journal. “I’m excited for people to see what we’ve done on this one, the action scenes are incredible.”

Along with his big year of movies heading into 2020, Pratt has teamed up with Amazon to create a storefront of his essential pieces of gear, from workout gear, training equipment, outdoor gear, golf gear, apparel and more. (Check out the full Chris Pratt Store collection here.)

Pratt spoke with us about his favorite fitness gear, his tips for staying in shape, BBQ, and his excitement about Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Men’s Journal: You’re one of the most active guys in Hollywood. What are some fitness tips you follow that help you stay in shape?

Chris Pratt: My number one biggest tip if you’re trying to get in shape is to drink lots of water and stay hydrated. I try to drink at least a gallon of water a day to keep my muscles in top form and to help them recover from a workout. It’s simple, but it really makes a difference. Also, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is to really take the time to stretch your muscles. When I was younger, I always just thought it was about how much weight you can lift in the gym, but that’s not the case. Stretching and warming up your muscles helps prevent injuries.

What are some of your favorite workouts to do?

I’ve been really into boxing and mixed martial arts lately. I find that the more I switch up my workouts, the more it shocks my body to keep in shape. That’s what is so great about boxing and mixed martial arts is that when you’re sparring with someone, no two workouts will be the same. Some of my favorite products to practice boxing are my Venum Elite Gloves and Everlast Water Punching Bag.

You recently partnered with Amazon on a collection of your gear essentials. What are some of your favorite pieces of fitness gear?

I live such an active, on-the-go lifestyle whether I’m traveling on a press tour or away on location filming a movie. One of the only constants in my life is working out. Most hotels have a gym so I’ll try to get a sweat on whether it’s running on a treadmill. One of my favorite pieces of equipment to use is the NordicTrack Treadmill. I also really like CAP Barbells and an Amazon Medicine Ball to work on my abs and arms to complement the cardio from the run. I’m also a big fan of the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat and Amazon Foam Roller from my list.

Apart from fitness gear, what’s your favorite piece of gear from the collection?

I’m most excited for people to check out my special edition TUMI x Chris Pratt 2-in-1 Backpack Duffel. You can either wear it as a backpack or carry it as a duffel with straps that tuck away. I’m especially proud of this design because it has a USB port for charging your device, and it’s the first time ever that TUMI has incorporated a USB port in a bag style. The backpack duffel also includes two special waterproof-lined pockets with air vents where you can put shoes, wet clothing, or a water bottle.

In the MCU you’ll be following up Avengers: Endgame with Guardians of the Galaxy 3. What are you most excited about in getting to play Star-Lord again?

Peter Quill/Star Lord will always have a special place in my heart as having the opportunity to play that character changed my life. I love the entire Guardians family—James Gunn is a master, and I cannot wait for what the next installment has to bring fans of the franchise. It’s so fun working together and we all had a blast on Avengers. Fans will be excited about what the next chapter can bring for the Guardians.

What has it been like working with Amazon and why did you want to partner with them on this project?

I’m a personal fan of Amazon and use it all the time at home to order anything that I need around the house or for my workouts. It was a natural fit to collaborate with them to create a short-list of all the things you could possibly need to maintain an active lifestyle. My favorite aspect of this project is giving back to others by bringing awareness to Amazon Smile, which donates proceeds to over 1 million charities. I’m currently working with the Brain Treatment Foundation which does extraordinary work for our nation’s veterans that come home with traumatic brain injuries. So you can order products on Amazon like you normally would- but allow some of the proceeds to go to this great cause- especially during this time of the holidays when it’s important to reflect and give back, and do good for others.

What’s been most fun for you in picking out this collection?

This collaboration has been a blast to put together with Amazon because it’s a combination of all of my favorite things. I’ve especially been into golf lately- so what has been most fun for me is all the golf gear- everything from a lot of Titleist golf balls (because I hit so many that go flying off the course, ha!) down to their Mesh Golf Hats that help keep the sun out of my eyes when I’m on the course.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received and how has it helped you in your career so far?

The best piece of advice I ever received was “never compare yourself to others.” Especially in the business of being an actor, it’s really important to not try to recreate someone else’s career, but rather stay true to yourself and make your own unique path.

What’s your favorite meal to prepare?

I love to BBQ meat and fish on my grill at home—there’s nothing better.

