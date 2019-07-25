Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter how you shave, how often or with what, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Shaving can get expensive if you let it. Oh sure, it can be cheap! But shaving definitely qualifies as one of those things where you get what you pay for.

And right now you can get a great shave for less, because today and tomorrow only (that’s Thursday and Friday, July 25-26) there’s a Christmas in July Sale at Gillette. Take 25 percent off, sitewide, at gillette.com.

So no matter if you’re looking to re-stock on blade refills or you’re ready for a whole new razor, right now is the time to hook it up at Gillette. Just be sure to complete your purchase before Friday night, and you’re good. (Note: Unfortunately, Gillette’s awesome new heated razor doesn’t qualify, nor do 12-count cartridge packs; everything else is 25 percent off, though.)

And Gillette razors are our favorites. They’re affordable, grip-able, and give us a great shave, every time.

Here are a few options from the Christmas in July Sale at Gillette that we’ve got our eyes on.