This article was produced in partnership with Citizen Watches & Kay Jewelers.

In the world of timepieces, an adventure watch is like your favorite sport coat that dresses up or down. Find one that is rugged and useful enough to hang on your hairiest weekend plans, yet refined to wear out on the town. Find that, then you’ll have a watch that might rival your smartphone for attention.

Seasoned adventures are likely aware of the Promaster. For more than 30 years, this line of Citizen watches has helped guys chase adventures—be it driving, climbing, diving, or jumping from a plane—knowing they’re wearing a tool that is up to the task. But now the Promaster Nighthawk brings some serious street styling to match the pro-grade technical chops.

The first thing you’ll notice on the Nighthawk is the 42mm case size, which should fit on a wide range of wrists, and the leather band, both of which are blacked out for a sleek look. With a design inspired by stealth military helicopters, the watch fades into the background with white accents, while remaining easy to read, even at night. But so is a smartphone, you say? True. But even the latest phone needs a daily charge—that’s not something you’ll need to worry about with the Promaster Nighthawk.

Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology powers its battery by converting light—both natural and artificial—into electrical energy that’s stored in batteries. So even if this watch spends most of the week indoors under office lighting, it’s ready to roll come the weekend. On a full charge—about six hours of sunlight on a sunny Summer day—the Nighthawk can run up to six months, even if it never sees the light of day again. That means no downtime recharging or stopping somewhere to have the battery changed.

During the day the white markings and organized watch face make it easy to read. At night, the quartz luminous hands and markers make sure you can still see important information. The stainless-steel case, combined with the 666-foot water resistance, means the Nighthawk isn’t a watch you’ll have to baby—wear it in the shower or snorkeling. Go ahead, bang it around: the mineral crystal gives you far better protection against scratches than plastic or acrylic covers.

While the build quality is impressive, the reason this is a watch you’d wear daily is the massive amount of information one dial provides. You’ll get dual time zones and a clever slide rule on the outside of the dial. Adjust that dial and you can calculate navigation times, as in how long it would take a plane to fly 450 nautical miles at 180 knots. What if you’re on a road trip? No problem: There is a fuel consumption rate calculation. Turn the dial to determine the rate of consumption if you’re using a given number of gallons over a certain time frame. And like your old school Casio, it will handle basic multiplication, division, ratios, and crunching square roots.

