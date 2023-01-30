Clean Up That Home of Yours With This GermGuardian Air Purifier

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spend a lot of time at home? Lots of folks still work from home these days. It’s much more prevalent than it used to be. But working from home means you’ll notice things in the home more often. Your comfort depends on it. If you notice a smell starting to form in the house, you might want to get the GermGuardian Air Purifier from Amazon.

Sure, everyone needs to clean up their house all the time. You can’t just let things fester. But you can’t be cleaning every second of every day. And if you got kids and/or pets, the war on smells will never be won if you don’t take decisive action. Decisive action that can be found in the GermGuardian Air Purifier.

When you pick up the GermGuardian Air Purifier, you will be able to cover a room up to 743 square feet with its purification powers. A room that size can have cleaner air in just 1 hour. That’s pretty damn good in our minds. And it does that with a powerful motor that’ll suck the air in the room through the True HEPA air filter.

With this kind of machine sucking up the air through the air filter, you won’t just have a fresher-smelling room. You will also have a cleaner and healthier room. Odors will disappear, as will germs and allergens. 99.97% of germs will be knocked straight back to hell. There’s a UV-C light in there to help with that. And the odors disappear thanks to a charcoal filter.

All of that sounds pretty damn good, right? Then you need to pick up the GermGuardian Air Purifier from Amazon right now. We got one in our home and it has made working from home so much better. A much fresher, enjoyable experience at home. At this price, you just can’t go wrong.

