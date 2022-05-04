10. Patagonia Cragsmith 45L Pack Get It

Crag days should be fun and stress-free. After a long day crankin’ on the sharp end, the last thing you want to do is play tetris trying to get your gear to fit in your pack. Patagonia has solved this concern by creating the Cadillac of packs. The Cragsmith is a 45-liter “gear dumpster”—their words, not ours. It’s designed with back panel access that lets you throw your pack down and have all your gear laid out. The Cragsmith also unintentionally doubles as a rope tarp or crag dog bed for smaller pups. It’s a must-have for anyone who crags a lot.

[$199; patagonia.com]

