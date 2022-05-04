2. Petzl GRIGRI+ Belay Device Get It

The game-changing, cam-assisted GRIGRI+ first came on the market in 2011. Since then, there have been a few more iterations, most notably the GRIRGI+. The GRIGRI+ is a great belay device to bring when teaching friends to belay. Equipped with an anti-panic handle, the GRIGRI+ gives you that extra peace of mind when being belayed by a beginner. The two belay modes—top rope or lead—also create a smoother belay.

[$130; petzl.com]

