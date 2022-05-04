3. Wild Country Xenon Tri-Lock Carabiner Get It

With fixed point belays becoming more and more popular in North America, a captive eye tri-lock carabiner will make for seamless set-ups on multi-pitches. Wild Country’s new Xenon Tri-Lock is just the carabiner to help with efficient rope management. The pear-shape geometry and auto-locking mechanism are a perfect combo for usability, while the captive eye/wire keeper prevents cross-loading and ensures a correct belay position. It’s also a fantastic tri-lock for glacier travel.

[$25; wildcountry.com]

