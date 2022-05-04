4. Metolius Crash Pad Couch Get It

One of the keys to sending a difficult boulder problem is resting between tries. So why not rest in comfort on a couch? Metolius’ crash pad couch is not only a comfortable way to take a break while bouldering, but it is also a great piece of gear for any car camping or van life kit. Made out of durable plywood cutouts, the crash pad couch folds flat to save space and works with any standard size pad.

[$120; metoliusclimbing.com]

