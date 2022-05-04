5. Foehn Brise Schoeller Pants Get It

Rock like limestone can be a real pants shredder. Just looking at the wall is enough to make your pants pill and rip—and you can only imagine what kind of road rash you’d get from a fall. Enter Foehn’s Brise Schoeller performance pants. They can handle the gnarliest of rocks. Made for climbing, the pants’ pockets are designed around a harnesses. Comfortable with unrestricted movement, these pants keep going until you say so.

[$130; wearfoehn.com]

