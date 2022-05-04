6. Outdoor Research Splitter II Gloves Get It

It’s time to throw out those tape gloves you’ve been mending over the years and join the rest of your friends who have crack gloves. Unlike some, which can be more cumbersome than helpful, Outdoor Research’s Splitter II gloves mimick a tape glove with a low-profile design and feel. They’re easy to take on and off, and are made with a durable, anti-slip material.

[$40; outdoorresearch.com]

