7. Arc'teryx Konseal Harness

Choosing a harness is personal. However, most people can agree that comfort is a top requirement, followed by functionality and weight, depending on the objective. Arc’teryx’s new Konseal offers all three. This refined harness features ergonomically mapped padding to provide cushion in the necessary areas. Made with nylon mono-mesh and four-way stretch double weave, the minimal design of the Konseal allows for streamlined functionality and durability without added weight. Hang out all day in this harness without regrets.

[$130; arcteryx.com]

