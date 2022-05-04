8. Scarpa Quantix SF Climbing Shoe Get It

If you had to have a do-it-all shoe, Scarpa’s new Quantix SF might just be the magic pair. Innovative Single Frame technology provides a feeling of even pressure around the foot, “like a hand holding the foot from below.” It also provides excellent edging and high friction. The subtle downturn paired with the medium-to-high angled toe box creates a perfect combo of performance and comfort. Strap on these slippers and rack up some sends this summer across all styles of climbing.

[$189; us.scarpa.com]

