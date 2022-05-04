9. Salewa MS Wildfire Shoe Get It

Sometimes just getting to the base of a climb can be the crux of the day. Having a reliable, comfortable pair of approach shoes can keep your feet fresh for the actual climb. Salewa’s MS Wildfire leather approach shoe features a durable, stable construction that’s exemplary for everyday use. They’re still plush with a precise fit that helps for hiking or scrambling in technical terrain.

[$150; salewa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!